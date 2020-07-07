Roundup: Harvard Students Not Returning to Campus; Liquor Store Employee Scoops Patrick Mahomes News
By Kyle Koster | Jul 07 2020
Disney announces first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick ... Bryson DeChambeau works because he works hard at being himself ... Harvard not hosting on-campus classes this year ... One-sentence Hall of Fame cases for current NFL stars ... Black and Latino people are contracting coronavirus and dying of it at a far higher rate than their white counterparts ... Judi Dench a big fan of TikToks ... 25 weakest pro sports names out there ... May mess around and dress like 18th Century royalty from now on ... NASCAR ratings are actually up ... Excited for kids to learn about the joys of tape-delayed sports ... Pac-12 considering buying out Larry Scott ... Kanye West's company got a bunch of pandemic loans ... DeShaun Watson has to be loving the market ... Sandbar party could land organizer in hot water ...
Why I'm Leaving Crypto would be an interesting new essay genre. [Medium]
24 things you may not have known about Hamilton. [Mental Floss]
Unbelievable story on the folly of Quibi. [Vulture]
More details emerge in ESPN Radio's makeover. [New York Post]
Liquor store employee was first with Patrick Mahomes scoop. [KC Star]
Snowbirds & Townies -- Further Seems Forever