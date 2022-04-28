Roundup: Happy NFL Draft Day; Carmelo Anthony Producing NFT Animated Series; Derek Chauvin Appeals Conviction
... Jonah Hill is starting to look a lot like David Letterman ... Young influencers are being offered cheap procedures in return for promotion, they say it’s coming at a cost ... Please pass on Sauce Gardner at No. 2 ... Ranking the quarterback prospects based on a college football performance formula ... Evan Neal’s coach slams ‘fake news’ about his health ahead of 2022 NFL Draft ... Elon Musk denied by judge in effort to scrap settlement over 2018 tweets ... Carmelo Anthony producing NFT animated TV series ... Derek Chauvin appeals verdict in George Floyd case ... Fauci says the US is out of the "pandemic phase" ... Ex-Boston Police Union head pleads guilty to horrid charges ... Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards ... EU warns Elon Musk that being too lax on Twitter moderation could get the platform banned in Europe ... Zelenskky invited to G20 meeting in Brazil ... Pete Davidson to star in semi-autobiographical TV series for Peacock ...
Why Joey Hauser is returning to Michigan State. [Lansing State Journal]
Jalen Rose on the TV Athlete Wage Gap, His Divorce, and Why You Should Always Listen to His NBA Predictions [GQ]
Bold Predictions For the 2022 NFL Draft [The Big Lead]
11 Surprising Facts About Raccoon Dogs [Mental Floss]
Coachella Defeated My Cynicism About Music Festivals [The Atlantic]
Ethan Hawke is having a moment?
ICYMI: Barry back.
The trailer for the newest season of The Circle.
Pusha T -- "Rock N Roll" ft. Ye & Kid Cudi