Roundup: Happy Father's Day; RIP Mark Shields; Kenny Atkinson Backs Out of Hornets Job
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there ... Mark Shields of PBS' NewsHour fame dies at 85 ... Kenny Atkinson backs out of Hornets job, will stay with Golden State ... Bitcoin drops below $20,000 ... Protests in London over low wages and rising cost of living ... Brewers DFA Lorenzo Cain ... Potential top overall NHL draft choice doesn't sound enthused by prospect of joining Canadiens ... Things not going well in the air travel department ... Temperature will only rise across US this week ... Boat collision in Biscayne Bay ... Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon ... BTS contributes 0.3 percent of South Korea's GDP ... CDC, FDA clears way for vaccines for children under 5 ...
Like father like son: How former pros helped their sons make it in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB [ESPN]
Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed [The Daily Beast]
The Navy has fired a dozen leaders but won't explain why [NBC News]
Justin Thomas Irate After Not Getting Relief Due to Storm Drain During US Open [The Big Lead]
5 monster MLB series you’ll want to see live in June [Fansided]
Foo Fighters -- "Everlong"