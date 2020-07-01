Roundup: Happy Bobby Bonilla Day, Minor League Baseball Season Canceled, YouTube TV Price Rises
By Liam McKeone | Jul 01 2020
It's July 1, AKA Bobby Bonilla Day... Kellyanne Conway's daughter is posting anti-Trump TikToks... Amy McGrath wins Kentucky senate seat... Dr. Fauci gives a very grim outlook for how high coronavirus cases could rise if we continue on this trajectory... How is it July already... Flying snakes are not what anybody needs right now... A timeline of how the Internet turned against Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star... Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's kids take 'family forever' picture, my heart shatters... Judge temporarily blocks publication of tell-all book by President Trump's niece... Suspicions of Russian bounties were bolstered by data on financial transfers... 'Ozark' renewed for final season... RIP Carl Reiner... Hawks’ State Farm Arena to become Georgia’s largest voting precinct... Brawl reported at Little Rock restaurant over social distancing, coughing... Ohio Little Caesars delivers pizza with pepperoni swastika... YouTube TV subscription prices up... Terry Crews in hot water again
Inside the rise of MLB's Ivy League culture: Stunning numbers and a question of what's next [ESPN]
I’ve Stayed Silent for Way Too Long, By Lauren Holiday [Players' Tribune]
The real cost of Amazon [VOX]
Idaho Banned Trans Athletes From Women's Sports. She's Fighting Back [Sports Illustrated]
Do NBA Players Dream of Electric Sheep? [FanSided]
Extremely disappointing from a variety of angles. MLB couldn't have gone about all this in a worse manner.
Kinda feels like the send-off Cam was supposed to get from Carolina. Oh, well. On to New England.
This is funny. Good for Dame.