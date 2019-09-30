Roundup: Halsey Dating Evan Peters, Gardner Minshew Meets Uncle Rico By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 30 2019 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Halsey, who is dating 'American Horror Story' alum Evan Peters ... McDonald's is testing vegan burgers in Canada ... Laguna Beach debuted 15 years ago, here's what the cast looks like and is doing now ... Three dead in small plane crash in Florida ... Four inmates escape from county jail in Ohio ... There was a Blockbuster booth at Twitchcon ... Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker will be at the next WWE Saudi Arabia event ... David Ross has 'interest' in succeeding Joe Maddon ... Wall Street Journal review of latest Apple watch ... Kanye West freestyles at Queens church ... Movie theater chain increases security at Joker screenings ... "Gunman shoots dead Saudi Arabia's King Salman's personal bodyguard, as seven others are wounded during an argument at a friend's home"

The NBA title race is wide open for the first time in years [Ringer]

An appreciation of Frank Gore, who's rushed for over 15,000 career yards (fourth most of all-time) [SI.com]

Chernin Group buys majority stake in Food52 for $83 million [Recode]

"Why Facebook and Amazon have joined the race to bring computing to your face" [CNBC]

Uber's CEO breaks down five-year plan [Verge]

What life in Alaska is like when it's dark for 24 hours [New Yorker]

Al Franken on Conan

Gardner Minshew meets Uncle Rico

The formation of the Mega Powers