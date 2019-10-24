Roundup: Hailey Bieber Denies Taking Shot at Selena Gomez, Tony Reali Talks Special Olympics By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 23 2019 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber, who denies that her IG story screen-shot of a song called "I'll Kill You" was a response to Selena Gomez releasing a song that people thought was about having a toxic relationship with Justin Bieber ... Edward Snowden told Joe Rogan that he used to search government intelligence networks for evidence of aliens ... Popeye's spicy chicken sandwich is coming back in early November ... Chicago teachers strike reaches a week, and one byproduct is that a number of schools lose their state high school football chances ... A school district in New Jersey is barring students with more than $75 in lunch debt from prom and field trips ... "Public health officials confirm measles exposure at Disneyland, Starbucks" ... An MLB ump had a wild tweet about an AR-15, impeachment, and a civil war.

15 musicians make NBA season predictions [Spin]

Really interesting deep dive into Jeff Bezos and Amazon. It's long but carve out some time for it. [New Yorker]

LaPhonso Ellis replacing Jay Williams on ESPN college basketball GameDay [NY Post]

The 'Joker' stairs are a new NYC tourist attraction [Vulture]

The Browns are trying to trade for OL help for Baker Mayfield [Yahoo]

Tony Reali has been filming Around the Horn in DC this week because he is working with the Special Olympics to expand the Unified Champions schools program.

Expanding on my thoughts on @espn



What @SpecialOlympics Unified Champions schools are doing is taking advantage of our most powerful resource-our youth-and this generation’s incredible empathy & strive to be united. Generation Unified: I‘m in awe of you! #InclusionRevolution https://t.co/yoixQJYNO8 — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) October 23, 2019

Joel Embiid is gunning for MVP and DPOY

WEEI had Bill Belichick respond to WFAN host Joe Benigno's woe is the Jets rant