Roundup: Hacker Tries to Poison City's Water Supply; MLS Set to Play; ESPN Remembers Pedro Gomez
By Kyle Koster | Feb 9, 2021, 7:42 AM EST
How did a streaker manage to get onto the field during the Super Bowl ... Republican Rep. Ron Wright dies of COVID ... Atlanta Hawks honor Sekou Smith ... ESPN remembers Pedro Gomez ... Tesla buys $1.5 billion in BitCoin, sending stock soaring ... Discover for yourself what corporate Memphis means ... Tom Brady texted Tyrann Mathieu to apologize ... Celebrate the 45th anniversary of Taxi Driver by revisiting the classic ... Kevin Harlan has carved out a very important little niche ... MLS won't have a work stoppage ... Never forget the real victim in the Britt Reid crash ... The 2020 election cycle is mercifully over ... Dependents could be very valuable in third stimulus ... iCarly now on Netflix ... Hackers try to poison a city's water supply ...
Ranking the Super Bowl commercials: the good, the bad, and the ugly. [Uproxx]
Jon 'Stugotz' Weiner is the greatest sports radio co-host in the history of co-hosts. [Newsday]
Larry Kudlow is getting a show on Fox News. [Mediaite]
Do we think Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Tebow are going to be doing stuff like this into their 60s? [TMZ]
A letter to Nick Nolte on his 80th birthday. [Vulture]
Major League Baseball to deaden ball. [ESPN]
Draymond Green plays the game a bit differently.
The Weeknd — False Alarm