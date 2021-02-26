Roundup: Gritty at a Wedding; John Mulaney Out of Rehab; Blink One-Eighty-True
By Kyle Koster | Feb 26, 2021, 7:36 AM EST
... Every wedding should have a Gritty ... Lady Gaga's dogwalker shot, animals stolen ... Post Malone creates song, incredible headline ... Mr. Potato Head going gender neutral ... How to get those photos you accidentally deleted back ... Clemson defensive end Justin Foster retiring after COVID complications ... One last call for Golden Globe predictions ... John Mulaney out of rehab and doing well ... Jamie Spears' lawyer speaks out ... Cassius Winston making strides ... Sen. John Kennedy is not funny when he's trying to be but is routinely accidentally quite hilarious ... Equality Act with LGBTQ protections passes House, faces uncertain future in Senate ... John Boehner more than willing to criticize Ted Cruz ...
Tom DeLonge should have been in Alien Ant Farm. Here's hoping history remembers him as the guy who proved there is life out there. [NBC San Diego]
On Tony Hawk, who still embodies skateboarder culture. [Uproxx]
Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert dies by suicide following human trafficking, sexual assault charges. [WLNS]
Mike Tyson not happy with Hulu series about his life. [Variety]
Emma Watson's rep denies rumors that she's retiring from acting. [Entertainment Tonight]
Don't look now, but Michigan State has beaten two top-5 teams in 50 hours to reignite NCAA Tournament hopes.
The 1975 — If You're Too Shy