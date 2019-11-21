Roundup: Grammy Award Nominees, Jalen Hurts NFL Evaluations By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 20 2019 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is nominated for Grammy Album of the Year -- here are the rest of the nominees for all the awards ... "Victim's daughter calls 911 to 'order a pizza' to signal domestic violence" ... Prince Andrew is stepping away from his royal duties, whatever those are, indefinitely due to ties to Jeffrey Epstein ... "Arkansas woman claims in court filing DNA test confirms Hunter Biden fathered her child" ... Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat from Arrested Development are 'spending time together' but they're just friends ... "Emilia Clarke says she's been pressured to film nude scenes after Game of Thrones" ... Antonio Brown countersues Britney Taylor ... How to protect your Disney+ account from being hacked ... Ray-J's pregnant wife accused him of abandoning her and her daughter in Vegas, and he blocked her on Instagram.

The 20 best employers in sports [Front Office Sports]

These were the highlights of the Trump impeachment hearings on Tuesday [NY Times]

A look at the NFL tight end market [Over the Cap]

Albert Breer breaks down what NFL talent evaluators think of Jalen Hurts [SI.com]

Notes from the Democratic debate [Washington Post]

My conversation with Jon Rothstein -- the last third of it is really inspiring, I think:

Seth Meyers talks to Howard Stern about when Trump hosted SNL in 2004