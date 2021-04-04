Roundup: Gonzaga and UCLA Play Another Classic; Yermin Mercedes Cannot Be Retired; Sad DMX News
Alabama superfan Luke Ratcliff dies at 23 ... Don't run on Ronald Acuna ... The evolution of the idea of canceling is quite a read ... DMX in grave condition after overdose ... Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann plotting secret new ‘pandemic’ biz ... Dogs be yawning ... Godzilla vs. King Kong on track for a monster opening weekend ... Cincinnati coach John Brannen on leave amid investigation ... This UCLA team was incredibly special ... White Sox' Yermin Mercedes makes history with 8-for-8 start ... Bracing for the Derek Chauvin verdict ... Everyone, including the officials got caught up on Jalen Suggs' history-making shot ...
How Trump steered supporters into unwitting donations. [The New York Times]
The Detroit Tigers are 2-0 and already getting comfortable with championship belts. [Detroit Free Press]
This is a huge parenting red flag. [Slate]
Winners and losers of the Final Four. [The Ringer]
Pop's millenials at a crossroads. [Vulture]
We'll miss the chaotic final scrambles at the end of games when they're gone.
Fountains of Wayne — Hackensack