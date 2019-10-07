Roundup: Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Break Up, Highest Grossing Horror Films Ever By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 06 2019 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron break up after two months of dating ... Authorities are investigating the murder of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the trial in which cop Amber Guyger was convicted of killing Botham Jean ... "1,400 people picked all 2s as their lottery numbers—now they’re splitting a $3.4 million prize" ... Ronnie from Jersey Shore arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, lawyer says reporting on incident is "pure speculation and innuendo" ... The Panthers kept calling the same running play because the Jags couldn't stop it ... A second whistleblower is coming forward in the Trump/Ukraine story ... Turmoil in Hong Kong continues as thousands of protestors defy mask ban ... "Chicago’s tallest office building in three decades is nearly done rising" ... Authorities looking for two men in connection with shooting at bar in Kansas that left four dead and five wounded ... New York Times breakdown of the Daryl Morey/China situation ... Morey apologizes.

50 highest grossing horror films of all-time [Mental Floss]

Christian McCaffrey is a legit MVP candidate [TBL]

A dog survived weeks in the rubble of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas [NBC News]

"Rip Taylor, wacky comedian and game-show regular, dead at 84" [USA Today]

Jia Tolentino wrote an in-depth piece on everything you need to know about TikTok [New Yorker]

Father calls daughter's first college hockey goal

ICYMI, Maddie Posick scored her first goal as a Badger tonight with her dad on the TV call! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/60R1Sb2veT — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) October 5, 2019

Ja Morant had a solid first preseason game with the Grizzlies

A compilation of Norm Macdonald Mike Tyson content