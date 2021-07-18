The Big Lead
Roundup: Giannis' Dunk; Miesha Tate Back; Solving a Bruce Springsteen Riddle

Kyle Koster
Jul 18, 2021, 7:22 AM EDT
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Death toll rises in European flooding ... What could extensions for Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo look like ... Carefree COVID summer coming to a swift end ... Camilla Cabello embraces her body ... Why Miesha Tate is returning to fighting ... Now we can start worrying about Monkeypox too ... Tea leaves are putting Aaron Rodgers back with the Packers ... The curious case of the Ugandan weightlifter looking for a fresh start in Japan ... This Brooklyn Nets story keeps cropping up and one wonders if there will be repercussions ... Puma doubles sales quarter-over-quarter ... Texas basketball fixing to be back ... Stacked leaderboard for wide-open final round of the British Open ...

It's bulk-food buying season. [Mental Floss]

Boycott the Federalist Society. [Slate]

A longstanding Bruce Springsteen mystery is solved. [The New Yorker]

This was and always will be the best time for men's fashion.

New Space Jam not drawing great reviews, yet absolutely crushing at the box office. [Variety]

Giannis keeps adding to his signature Finals moment collection.

Jrue Holiday has also been surprisingly clutch.

Miguel Cabrera hits the snot out of one, credited with walk-off single.

Fall Out Boy — Uma Thurman

