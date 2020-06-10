Roundup: Georgia Primaries a Disaster, New Jersey Ends Stay-At-Home Restrictions, No 'Destiny 3' Coming
By Liam McKeone | Jun 10 2020
The Georgia primaries were an abject administrative disaster on Tuesday... June 9 declared George Floyd Day in his hometown Harris County... NHL says it will continue partnerships with law enforcement 'artfully and carefully'... Uber offering 25,000 free rides to Baltimore public school students... Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from Vanderpump Rules... New Jersey ends stay-at-home restrictions... 'Supergirl' costar Chyler Leigh comes out in emotional essay... Daniel Radcliffe fires back at J.K. Rowling over transgender comments... Judge sentences 80-year-old Catholic activist for breaking into nuclear submarine base... Bungie has no plans to make 'Destiny 3'... Anna Kendrick compares Twilight shoot to hostage situation... WHO walks back assertion that asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus is 'very rare'.... Senate GOP silent over Trump's tweet accusing 75-year-old man shoved by police as an ANTIFA agent ... Theo Epstein on baseball's role
Run the Jewels 4 Is Exactly What America Needs to Hear Right Now [Vulture]
Ain't No Sticking to Sports, by Kyle Kuzma [Players Tribune]
George Floyd, From ‘I Want to Touch the World’ to ‘I Can’t Breathe’ [NYT]
Smash Your TV and Have Adventures: An Oral History of ‘Wonder Showzen [The Ringer]
Dabo Swinney's latest statement shows his privilege [FanSided]
