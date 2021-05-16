Roundup: Gaza Conflict Continues; Albert Pujols to the Dodgers; Who Would Pay for Twitter?
Behind NBC's decision to take a break from the Golden Globes ... Gaza conflict continues ... Terrible news for anyone planning to get into the art-stealing game ... Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers ... Leicester wins FA Cup with an assist from VAR ... Rapper Lil Reese injured in shootout ... Rombauer bests Medina Spirit, Midnight Bourbon to win Preakness Stakes as 11-1 long shot ... 16 players to watch in the NHL playoffs ... CNN readies for Don Lemon tonight ... Ranking the Saw movies, which are all great ... Marv Albert retiring ...
Twitter to call subscription service Twitter Blue, charge $2.99 a month. [CNET]
BTS is the most popular band in the world. And they're just getting started. [Rolling Stone]
Upcoming book on Christopher Steele promises to be intriguing. [New York Times]
Inflation is up, dollar is down, and yet it's not time to worry. [Washington Post]
