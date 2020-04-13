Roundup: Gal Gadot Shows Off Wonder Woman's New Look; Oil Prices Are About to Rise; Boris Johnson Out of Hospital
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 13 2020
Gal Gadot is on several new magazine covers showing off Wonder Woman's new look ... one of the country's largest pork processing plants is closing until further notice ... Saudi Arabia, Russia and others have agreed to cut oil production to bring prices back up ... All the latest coronavirus updates ... UK prime minister Boris Johnson is out of the hospital ... Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the Suicide Squad sequel won't have their release dates delayed ... A fascinating look at what Albert Einstein might have gotten wrong ... A review of the Final Fantasy VII remake ... Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas went for a walk after his charity raised $2 million for Feeding America ... A look at how California has flatted the curve ... Gymnast Simone Biles started a new viral trend ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markel apparently didn't buy Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion, but the place looks really nice ... Disney will furlough 43,000 workers during coronavirus shutdown ... How pandemics have shaped human history.
There was a pretty crazy police chase on Sunday. As always our old buddy Rob Perez was watching for you:
Larry David as Bernie Sanders will never not be funny:
Chris Martin's rendition of "Shelter from the Storm" from this weekend's Saturday Night Live: