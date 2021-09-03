Roundup: FTC Investigating McDonald's; The Ringer Further Expands Podcast Network; WhatsApp Fined $267 Million
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating McDonald's and why their ice cream machines are always broken... The Ringer adds a few new shows to the podcast network ahead of football season... Victoria, Australia makes public display of Nazi symbols illegal... 'Band of Brothers' podcast featuring Tom Hanks out now... Brittney Spears not charged in alleged assault of staff member... WhatsApp fined $267 million for breaching EU privacy rules... US Capitol rioter sent to prison after violating court order to watch Mike Lindell's cybersymposium... LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play after heart condition ended 2020-21 season... Bollywood actor Sidarth Shukla dies at 40 after heart attack... Virginia Supreme Court rules statue of Robert E. Lee can be removed...
What it was like to be stranded on subway stations and trains overnight during New York floods [CNN]
How Keanu Reeves Defied All Expectations [Variety]
The magic and mystery of Justin Herbert [ESPN]
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Completely Vaccinated [The Big Lead]
The Dan Campbell Experience Comes to Detroit [The Ringer]
An App Called Libby and the Surprisingly Big Business of Library E-books [New Yorker]
HBO is absolutely loaded this fall.
Considering the premise, this looks pretty good. Plus Halle Berry, always awesome.
Ryan Reynolds is now at the stage where he just plays various versions of himself in feature action films. I am here for it.
Jaden -- "Rainbow Bap Remix"