Roundup: Foreign Governments Meddling in U.S. Election; Stimulus Talks Collapse, Selena Gomez Joins Comedy Series
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 08 2020
U.S. intelligence officials say foreign adversaries are actively meddling in the 2020 election ... L.A. Angels employee charged in Tyler Skaggs' death ... A plane in India skidded off the runway leaving at least 16 dead ... Democrats and the White House failed to reach agreement on a COVID-19 relief bill ... Americans are reeling from losing $600-a-week unemployment boost ... Ohio governor Mike DeWine appears to have gotten a false positive on his COVID-19 test ... Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking a leave of absence from Liberty University ... Joe Biden still hasn't named a running mate, here's why ... The U.S. economy is on the verge of a lost year ... HBO Max's leadership has been ousted ... Selena Gomez is joining Steve Martin and Martin Short on a Hulu comedy series ... Ariana Grande is professes love for her boyfriend ... Ben Affleck is writing and directing a film about the making of "Chinatown" ... The NFL has altered its COVID-19 testing protocols ... The SEC announced each school's two new football opponents ... The 2020 MTV VMAs will not be held at the Barclays Center ... Washington's NFL team released Derrius Guice after a domestic violence arrest ...
