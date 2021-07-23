Roundup: For Better or Worse, Olympics are Here; Best Rap Verses of the Year; The Ageless Nelson Cruz
... The Olympics are a mess but the athletes can still save them ... Brooks Kriske had a nightmarish night for the New York Yankees ... Here's Ted Lasso's shortbread recipe ... Chinese floods continue to wreck havoc ... Best rap verses of the year so far ... Full Olympics streaming schedule ... No more stressful moments than the ones spent waiting for Domino's pizza ... Communication around masks is still terrible ... Cannonball Run, only with scooters ... NFL players pitching a fit about new vaccination guidance ... Anna Faris and Michael Barrett eloped ... Texas and Oklahoma appear not long for the Big 12 ... New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash ...
Why do marathon runners sometimes do that thing? [Mental Floss]
Defending some of the more abominable MLB trades in history as this year's deadline approaches. [ESPN]
Ben Simmons, the pass, and the end of the Process. [The Ringer]
Tampa Bay Rays bring in Nelson Cruz for stretch run. [Yahoo!]
When everything is fine and you just want to get a quick 18 in.
Assessing Ezekiel Elliott's new body.
Phoebe Bridgers — Kyoto