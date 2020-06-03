Roundup: Floyd Mayweather Paying For George Floyd's Funeral, Dr. Fauci With Some Good News, Zoom Stock Up
By Liam McKeone | Jun 03 2020
Floyd Mayweather is paying for the funeral services of George Floyd... Ben & Jerry's releases a strong statement on police brutality and white supremacy... Nickelodeon goes dark for eight minutes and 46 seconds in protest... Medical coworkers fighting COVID-19 say they're being harassed by cops too... The NFL informs teams they must stay home for training camp this year... State of Minnesota files human rights charge against police department over death of George Floyd... William Barr told authorities to clear protestors for Trump's photo op on Monday... Australia prime minster calls for investigation after Australian reporters attacked by US police while covering protests... Wizards legend and Hall of Famer Wes Unseld passes away at 74... Cole Sprause arrested while protesting in Santa Monica... Halsey gives medical care to protestors injured by police... Zoom predictably grew in a massive way, stock rises... Bush administration alums form pro-Biden super PAC
