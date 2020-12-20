Roundup: Fear at White House; Trey Sermon Runs Forever; Bizarre Lou Dobbs Segment
By Kyle Koster | Dec 20, 2020, 7:40 AM EST
Last-ditch power grab has even the numbest White House aides worried ... But who wouldn't want to be an alligator ... Bret Bielema headed back to the Big Ten ... Never get sick of looking at spectacular sports photos ... Earthquake in Wichita ... Would be great to get that second stimulus any month now ... Airports still a bustling hub of activity ... Are Marvel-ized Star Wars the future ... Quiz yourself on what happened this year, ask if you even care to remember ... Trey Sermon set an Ohio State rushing record ... A rare heroic failson ... Kristen Wiig returns to Saturday Night Live ...
41 festive facts about Christmas Vacation. [Mental Floss]
17 podcasts to consider adding to your diet. [The Verge]
Lou Dobbs segment probably has some interesting internal emailing. [Newsweek]
Some burning questions about the third season of The Mandalorian. [Polygon]
Human hair is a $7 billion industry. [The Hustle]
Tweet is wrong here. Wally looks fantastic.
Fall Out Boy — Lake Effect Kid