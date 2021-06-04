Roundup: FBI Investigating Louis DeJoy; NASA Announces Two Missions to Venus; Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike
The FBI is investigating Postmaster Louis DeJoy in connection with past political fundraising... NASA announces two new missions to Venus... Vanessa Bryant called out Nike over shoes designed to honor Gianna Bryant... Belmont Stakes happening soon, here are the odds... United buying supersonic aircraft... George P. Bush running for attorney general in Texas... It was McLovin's 40th birthday yesterday... Pennsylvania high school evacuates over loose bobcat, turns out to be a house cat... Joe Exotic series cast continues to fill out... Attorney F. Lee Bailey dies at 87... Joe Biden to donate 75 percent of unused U.S. vaccines to global vaccine program... Male teachers in Spain take stand against bullies using homophobic slurs by wearing skirts to school...
A deep dive into just how much illegal substances can affect pitches in baseball [theScore]
The Physical Toll of Drag Is a Brutal—But Constant—Reality for Performers [VICE]
Kevin Durant and (Possibly) the Greatest Basketball Team of All Time [New York Times]
Vince Staples Always Lives in the Moment [W Magazine]
Related Articles
When You Put It Like That, Yeah Kevin Durant Is Pretty Good
Roundup: WWE Hires Jamie Horowitz; AMC Stock Up; Hackers Attack U.S. Beef Supply
Roundup: NFL Will Stop 'Race-Norming'; Knicks Lost; Stripper Lawsuit on Local News
Roundup: Naomi Osaka Out of French Open; Packers Won't Trade Aaron Rodgers; Toronto Maple Leafs Collapse Again
Why the Stephen A. Smith Burner Twitter Account Went Dark [Front Office Sports]
15 Chinese Elephants Are on a Long March North. Why, No One Knows. [NYT]
Why Can't WNBA Broadcasters Get the Players’ Names Right? [VICE]
Good content here.
Looks funny.
Friday energy. Let's get after it.