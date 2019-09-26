Roundup: Fantasy Football Advice, Marshalls Finally Online, eBay CEO Resigns By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 25 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani, who told Seth Meyers in video below that her kids use her for her famous connections ... Marshalls finally has an online store ... eBay CEO resigns after conflicts with board ... Elizabeth Warren up in polls, Bernie Sanders down ... World of Warcraft re-releases 2005 version, subscriptions triple ... "Federal charges filed against 11 doctors in Appalachian opioid sting" ... Someone sent a middle-aged couple in Austria 25k ecstasy pills by accident ... Bill Cosby loses legal dispute, gets hit with $2.75 million bill ... "Black panther stolen from zoo after being rescued from rooftops in French town" ... Jessica Simpson lost 100 pounds in six months after having a baby daughter ... Kylie Jenner hospitalized with flu-like symptoms ... Drew Brees hoping to return in under six weeks.

AT&T's John Stankey talks about WarnerMedia streaming strategy [WSJ]

A lot more Amazon Alexa products are coming [CNBC]

"Video shows Miami cops attacking black man for recording them with cell phone" [Miami New Times]

Who to start and sit in fantasy football this week [SI.com]

The White House accidentally sent their anti-impeachment talking points to Democrats [Yahoo]

8 historical conspiracy theories [Mental Floss]

Gwen Stefani on Seth Meyers

Eddie Murphy does impressions

Al Michaels on Colin Cowherd