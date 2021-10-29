Roundup: Facebook Rebrands to Meta; 'House of Gucci' Trailer; Judge Denies NYPD Union Bid to Halt Vaccine Mandate
Facebook has rebranded to Meta... NYPD union denied in attempt to halt vaccine mandate... Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney have Premier League aspirations... Kim Jong Un ordered North Koreans to eat less food until 2025... City's attempt to cut Texas man's grass leads to a standoff, a fire and his death... Cybercriminals claim to have hacked the NRA... Australian pro footballer Josh Cavallo announces he is gay... Kentucky high school staff members got lap dances from students, photos appear to show... Michelle Obama to guest star on 'black-ish'... Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime in Albany...
The remarkable story of a man who found 162 bowling balls under his house [ESPN]
David Ortiz is the breakout TV star of these MLB playoffs [New York Post]
LA Clippers rookie Jason Preston was an NBA blogger before his career took off [FOX Sports]
Six College QBs Who Could Save This NFL Draft Class [The Ringer]
The Enduring Appeal of 'Dune' as an Adolescent Power Fantasy [New Yorker]
Playoff Baseball Games Are Long, Get Over It [The Big Lead]
Another House of Gucci trailer? Yes, please!
And a new Hawkeye trailer! What a day.
Great content.
Amine at the top of his game.