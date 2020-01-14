Roundup: Ex-Penn State Player Sues Football Program, Layoffs at iHeart Media
By Liam McKeone | Jan 14 2020
Ex-Penn State football player sues program over hazing allegations... iHeart Media announces 'organizational restructure', layoffs ensue... HBO to develop 'Parasite' limited series with Bong Joon Ho... Stan Kirsch of 'Highlander' fame dies at 51... Vanessa Hudgens and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler break up... Four injured in massive chemical explosion in Spain... Hollywood Police severs ties with Antonio Brown following latest outburst... Lord of the Rings on Amazon Prime reveals cast members... New video shows Iranian missiles hitting Ukrainian plane... Tosh.0, apparently still on TV, renewed for another four seasons... FBS public school coaches totaled $11.4 million in bonuses alone this college football season... Montreal baseball writer Jonah Kerri wants to settle domestic assault charges without a trial... 46 percent of Americans somehow still unsure if vaccines cause autism... Akon finalizes agreement for 'Akon City' in Senegal... A lot of English people don't want to go to the moon because there's nothing to do
Interesting profile on Gabe Kapler, including one nugget (haha) about how he once peeled the skin of 40 chicken McNuggets [Mercury News]
DeAndre Jordan is the NBA's $40 Million Best Friend [ESPN]
Secret Identity: Behind the Scenes With the NFL’s League Observation Program [Sports Business Journal]
Amos Is Enough Reason to Finally Watch ‘The Expanse’ [Ringer]
41 Golden Facts About McDonalds [Mental Floss]
