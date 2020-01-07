Roundup: ESPN Shuffling MNF Production Crew, Iran Situation Escalates By Liam McKeone | Jan 07 2020 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Iran attacks military bases housing American troops... ESPN is shaking up their Monday Night Football operations, per Andrew Marchand... Live updates on presidential impeachment trial... US forces in the Middle East on alert for drone attacks... Here's how Beyoncé's schedule shakes out... Earthquake in Puerto Rico destroys Punta Ventana... Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of 'Prozac Nation,' has died at 52... New Girl Scout Cookie alert... This tuna was sold for $1.8 million... Teen neo-Nazi sentenced to six years in prison for UK terror plot... Stampede at Suleimani's funeral in Iran leaves dozens dead, hundreds injured... Boeing recommends 737 Max Flight Simulator training for pilots... Eighth Paterson, NJ cop arrested in FBI corruption probe... 24 Australians arrested for deliberately setting fires this season... Olympia, WA eliminates bus fares... Elton John pledges $1 million to wildfire efforts in Australia ... Petition to make "Bengals/Browns Fans" an official medical marijuana condition submitted to State Medical Board of Ohio

‘The Witcher’ Is Purposefully Hard to Follow [Ringer]

An excellent John Mulaney profile [New Yorker]

NBA Offseason Spending Power Tiers [Athletic, subscription required]

Japan Tops 2020 Passport Power Rankings [CNN]

This is going to be something.

How many days does it take to raise a jersey? Three, apparently! (This is great and good for D-Wade)

The Miami Heat will retire Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey during a three-day ceremony, Feb. 21-23. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2020

How many other two-way bench guys get ESPN features? We can only hope he progresses enough to play regular minutes, Tacko is great.

How about a Modest Mouse classic to kick off your Wednesday?