Roundup: England Creeping Closer to Bringing It Home; Rise of Moors Standoff; Why Serena Williams is the GOAT
... Sabrina Ionescu wants to inspire the next generation of women in sports... Surfside condo to be demolished as soon as safely possible ... Detroit Tigers have a plan for Casey Mize ... Widespread deforestation is an extinction event for many species ... Lewis Hamilton signs two-year deal to stay in F1 with Mercedes ... John Collins on the other guys ... These Danes are great ... Don Jr.'s circle could be feeling the heat ... Good for Christian Yelich ... Behind the Rise of the Moors standoff ... England advances to the Euro semifinals ... Jeff Bezos has quite a bit lined up ...
Six common misconceptions about flying. [Mental Floss]
Serena Williams has more than earned her status as the G.O.A.T. [Fansided]
An oral history of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. [The Ringer]
The American flag and what it means, which is something else to everyone. [The New York Times]
No One Plays A Disgruntled Authority Figure Better Than Lance Reddick. [Uproxx]
It's Long Past Time For Reggie Bush to Get His Heisman Trophy Back. [The Big Lead]
Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova - Falling Slowly