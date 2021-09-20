Roundup: Emmy Awards 2021; Manny Pacquiao Running For Philippines President; Frank Gore Wants to Box
Emmy Awards 2021 results... Eagles DE Brandon Graham tore his Achilles on Sunday... Rich Paul and Adele's relationship is Instagram official, no going back now... Frank Gore wants to become a boxer if he doesn't get an NFL contract this year... Brazilian soccer star Hulk having a child with his ex-wife's niece... Gabrielle Petito situation update... Manny Pacquiao running for president of Philippines... Survey finds millionaires are worried about leaving their kids too much money... Chris Rock has COVID and wants you to get vaccinated... Volcano on Canary Islands erupts... Britain may revert to the imperial system as part of its plans to 'capitalize on new Brexit freedoms'...
Untelevised Moments from the Emmy Awards [New Yorker]
How Accounting Giants Craft Favorable Tax Rules From Inside Government [New York Times]
The Big-Screen Redemption of Tammy Faye [Vulture]
The Best Films at TIFF 2021 [The Ringer]
Ranking Zach Wilson's Four Interceptions Against the New England Patriots [The Big Lead]
