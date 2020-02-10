Roundup: Emma Stone Wins Lip Sync Battle, Father Kicks 6-Year Old Down Skateboard Ramp & Redskins Cheerleaders Do Selfie Song
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Spurs 93, Mavericks 89. San Antonio evens the series at two headed home. [Spurs Nation]
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar lays the smack down on Donald Sterling. [TIME]
Atlanta 107, Indiana 97. The Pacers actually trailed by 30 at home. Roy Hibbert: 0 points, 0 rebounds, four fouls in 12 minutes. Hawks lead the series 3-2. [Indy Star]
Bryant Gumbel sort of compared Astros owner Jim Crane to Donald Sterling, and that didn’t sit well in Houston. [Chronicle]
Gary Smith is retiring from Sports Illustrated. [SI]
Jack Ramsay’s son, Chris, who works at ESPN, wrote about the passing of his father. [ESPN]
Josh Morgan, Bears receiver, arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. Police say he punched a man outside a club in DC. [Post]
Here’s another good take on Donald Sterling, who hopefully will be a “former NBA owner” sometime this summer. [NJ.com]
Kim Anderson is your new Missouri basketball coach. [KC Star]
Peter King seems to think Blake Bortles is a good fit in Minnesota. [MMQB]
Jim Nantz says he’s heard the Johnny Manziel-to-Dallas NFL draft rumor “for a month.” [ESPN Cleveland]
North Carolina fans don’t seem to like reporter Dan Kane, who is good at his job. [NYT]
Emma Stone won a lip sync battle, and it was spectacular. If you didn’t love Emma Stone before (how could you not?) …
Boozing? Really? That’s a pretty bad Wheel of Fortune gaffe. [via Guyism]
Yes, I’m still a little bummed about this Jeremy Lin turnover late in game four.
Basement, now! Tornado hits TV station.
Father kicks 6-year old son down skateboard ramp. Owner of the skate park says the father and son are there all the time. The sheriff’s office is reviewing the incident.
Redskins cheerleaders and selfies. You know the selfie song, right? [via Hot Clicks]