Roundup: Surprise Eminem Album; Rich Eisen's Future; Raises for Teachers
By Bobby Burack | Jan 16 2020
Eminem dropped a surprise album this morning ... FBI investigators visit Robert Hyde's home and office ... President Trump makes an announcement on prayer policies in public schools ... "Republican governors are giving teachers raises — but some teachers want more"... Tony Romo shouldn't consider ESPN unless CBS foolishly isn't willing to pay him ... Dave Matthews Band won the "fan vote," but didn't receive an entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ... This video from Ricky Rubio on the birth of his baby boy is worth watching ... Thoughts on HBO's new series, The Outsider ... 2022 is a long time to wait for the Game of Thrones' prequel ... Chuck Schumer saw senators "visibly gulp" ... Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is now a $1 trillion company ... Hedge funds are betting Apple and Tesla will collapse ... Some good news for WhatsApp users ... TikTok is popular, but hasn't figured out monetization ... Here's the look of NBC's Peacock ... Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl ... The uncertain future of Netflix's Mindhunter ... Rich Eisen needs a new home for his show ...
