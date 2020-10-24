Roundup: Emilia Clarke Went Skydiving; U.S. Hits COVID-19 Record, Dodgers Take 2-1 World Series Lead
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 24, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Emily Clarke went skydiving for her 34th birthday ... A teenager arrested by federal authorities sought to kill Joe Biden ... The Senate is set for a final confirmation vote on Amy Coney Barrett next week ... U.S. sets new record for daily COVID-19 case numbers ... Fauci: Trump hasn't attended a COVID task force meeting in months ... Next week will be big for the stock market ... Stocks snapped a winning streak this week ... The clock is running out on a COVID stimulus package ... Inside Quibi's abrupt shutdown ... China appears to be taking over the global box office crown ... The Dodgers took a 2-1 World Series lead behind Walker Buehler ... Amar'e Stoudemire is joining the Nets' coaching staff ... College football TV schedule for the weekend ... Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are out for the Saints this weekend ... Wisconsin's new QB set records in a blowout win Friday night ... Antonio Brown signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... The cast of "Superbad" is reuniting for a fundraiser ...
Matthew McConaughey did Hot Ones and it was fantastic:
A look back at one of my favorite Jackass bits:
Some motivation to attack this Saturday, "Outlaw State of Mind" by Chris Stapleton:
Still not fired up? Here's "Run This Town" by Jay-Z, (featuring Kanye West and Rihanna):