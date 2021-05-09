Roundup: Elon Musk Bombs, Tanks Dogecoin; RIP to a First Dog; Very Addictive Popcorn
..
This whole rocket business is unsettling ... Scientists have taught bees to smell the coronavirus ... Tracking Aaron Rodgers this offseason will be a full-time job ... Chelsea delayed Manchester City's EPL celebration ... Former First Dog Bo Obama dies ... 11 surprising stories behind art masterpieces ... What's the best zoo in America ... Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine ... A new reason for why that movie theater popcorn is so addictive ... Bryson DeChambeau had to make a U-Turn ... Dogecoin tumbles after painful Elon Musk circus on SNL ...
Great moment in baseball announcing as St. Louis Cardinals booth argues over who gets to call upcoming Paul Goldschmidt homer. [Barstool Sports]
Ranking the best no-hitters since 2010. [Bleacher Report]
Two women and a 4-year-old girl wounded in Times Square shooting, NYPD says. [CNN]
Scarlett Johansson urges industry to ‘step back’ from the HFPA. [Variety]
Put Lance Reddick in Succession. [Uproxx]
Pablo Sandoval has an uncanny knack for the dramatic.
Phil Kessel is also an athletic marvel.
Flora Cash — Somebody Else