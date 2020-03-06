Roundup: Elizabeth Warren; Coronavirus Cancellations; & Mortgage Rates Fall
By Bobby Burack | Mar 06 2020
A look at what happened in Elizabeth Warren's campaign ... She declined to endorse a candidate ... A woman died in police custody of a treatable illness ... "Ex-Nazi camp guard living in Tennessee to be deported to Germany, judge rules" ... Mortgage rates fall to an all-time low ... Katy Perry's mom ruined her wine-themed pregnancy reveal ... "NHL enforcer Matthew Barnaby arrested for allegedly choking bouncer" ... Why The Outsider could be the best Stephen King adaptation in 40 years ... Better Call Saul is hitting on all cylinders right now ... This from Candace Parker on Pat Summitt is worth watching ... MGM to take a big hit for No Time to Die release change ... No HBO at SXSW due to the coronavirus ... List of coronavirus cancellations in pop culture ... AEW Dynamite defeats WWE NXT for the 10th straight week ... The political shows again dominated cable ratings ...
Breaking down ESPN's scarce Monday Night Football options. [The Big Lead]
A conversation with Dick Vitale. [Podcast]
Canelo Alvarez to fight Billy Joe Saunders in Las Vegas. [The Athletic]
What could baseball look like in 2030? [The Ringer]
The latest XFL Championship odds. [SI]
Westgate SuperBook favors Tom Brady staying in New England. [ESPN]
