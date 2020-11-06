Roundup: Election to be Called at Any Minute; More John King Content; Bye Bye Bachelorette Clare
By Kyle Koster | Nov 6, 2020, 7:25 AM EST
Only a matter of hours or minutes until Joe Biden is projected as president-elect ... Creed mulling a reunion ... How Stanford's David Shaw saved his brother's life ... Bob Ley on ESPN's massive layoffs .... When you've lost Karl Rove, you've lost ... Murdoch has pivoted, needs a new pony ... Rudy Giuliani staying active ... Vladimir Putin said to be stepping down next year ... Twitter's special protections end upon possible return to civilian life .... Humpback whale out here swallowing people ... Jon Gruden, Raiders penalized for handling of COVID issues .... The NBA's plan is a 72-game season beginning Dec. 22 ... Delonte West is back on the basketball court ... Having a hard time discerning a consistent stance here ....
Steve Kornacki and John King are unequivocally dual MVPs of 2020 election coverage. [For the Win]
The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party isn't any of those things. [Washington Post]
A huge opportunity presents itself for Brian Kelly. [The Big Lead]
Our long national nightmare is over. Clare Crawley has finished her painful run as the Bachelorette. [The Ringer]
11 surprising stories behind TV theme songs. [Mental Floss]
Clemson turning to its natural born leader against the Irish. [Associated Press]
Used to live here back in college.
Feel like this also.
The Audition -- You've Made Us Conscious