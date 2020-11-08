Roundup: Election Over; Emotions High; See You at All the Four Seasons
By Kyle Koster | Nov 8, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Joe Biden wins presidential election ... One of his first acts will be a new and improved COVID task force ... Van Jones wept but also conveniently forgot how much he worked with the man he was decrying ... Wild that after all these years, Rachel Maddow couldn't be on air for the big day ... Mark Jones on his new role with the Sacramento Kings ... Michigan State got absolutely housed ... Basketball season closer than you think ... Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts are a fantastic pair of Kyles ... Jim Harbaugh's stock has never been lower ...
The 45 best movies on Netflix right now. [Mental Floss]
DraftKings and the case of a frozen $3 million. [SportsHandle]
SportsCenter anchors worked in a tribute to their recently laid-off colleagues. [The Big Lead]
A startup? Books? In this economy? [Fast Company]
One interesting thing is how many people in Trump's orbit are admitting that he lost. [Washington Post]