Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez and Timothee Chalamet Still Vacationing; Texas and Florida Close Bars; Dow Jones Drops
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 27 2020
Eiza Gonzalez and Timothee Chalamet are still vacationing together in Mexico ... Texas and Florida have closed bars after explosion of COVID-19 cases ... The U.S. set a single-day record for positive coronavirus tests ... The Dow Jones dropped 700 points to end the week ... The House of Representatives voted to grant statehood to the District of Columbia .. Facebook will start labeling political speech that violates its rules after mounting financial pressure to do so ... Mike Pence tried to put a positive spin on surging cases in the South and West ... The E.U. plans to block most U.S. travelers when it reopens ... Russia offered Afghan militants bounties to kill U.S. troops ... Donald Trump signs executive order protecting monuments ... Georgia passed a new hate crime law in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery shooting ... "The Bachelorette" is set to resume with a quarantined cast ... "The Simpsons" will stop having white actors play non-white characters ... Quibi is doing an at-home remake of "The Princess Bride" with a star-studded cast ... 37 Clemson football players have tested positive for COVID-19 in less than three weeks ... Oregon and Oregon State will no longer call their football rivalry the "Civil War" ... Ariana Grande and new boyfriend Dalton Gomez are official.
10 bold predictions for the 2020 NFL season [FanSided]
How the police could be defunded [The New Yorker]
What randomness could a 60-game MLB season bring? [The Ringer]
Kamala Harris' very open secret [The Atlantic]
Danny Trejo's rise from incarcerated boxer to Hollywood star [Sports Illustrated]
Jon Stewart joined Stephen Colbert this week for a four-part interview:
Remember Ken Griffey Jr.? He was fun:
Some classic 2Pac for the weekend: