Roundup: 'Dune: Part Two'; 'Succession' Season 4; FDA Recommends Pfizer Vaccine For Kids Ages 5-11
'Dune: Part Two' has gotten the green light... So has the next season of 'Succession'... FDA recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11... France moves to shield local bookstores from Amazon with law on minimum delivery charge... David Lynch and Interpol are working on a limited edition NFT series... Men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can be described as ‘rioters’ and ‘looters’ but not ‘victims,’ judge rules ahead of trial... US McDonald's workers strike to protest workplace harassment... Man arrested in connection with George Floyd statue vandalism in New York City... NYPD officers face questions about Eric Garner's death in rare judicial inquiry... U.S. warns China and Russia against bullying other nations... New Jersey school district suspends assistant teacher who allegedly told student 'we don't negotiate with terrorists'...
Interview with Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of Squid Game [The Guardian]
MAGA, the CIA, and Silvercorp: The Bizarre Backstory of the World's Most Disastrous Coup [Vice]
Meet the Guy Who Spends Just $150 a Year to Eat All His Meals at Six Flags [MEL Magazine]
Power-Ranking the Best ESPN F-Bombs [Sports Illustrated]
Destination Ink: Six Cutting-Edge Tattoo Artists From Around the Globe [GQ]
