Roundup: Donald Trump Will Turn Himself In, Lee Fitting Out at ESPN, Jim Harbaugh's Looming Suspension
By Kyle Koster
Former NBA employee calls out league on its own Facebook page ... Michigan and Jim Harbaugh still trying to figure it all out ... The New York Yankees' season has been over for a long time ... Lee Fitting surprisingly out at ESPN ... Amazon's Thursday Night Football looking to continue to skew a bit younger ... Keyshawn Johnson likely to join Undisputed cast ... Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanks Canadians for support after separation from wife ... Rihanna delivers her second child ... Even the most popular bands have some unpopular songs ... Atlanta street racing event video is really hard to watch ... Donald Trump planning to turn himself in ...
Healthy eating curriculum may contribute to eating disorders in kids. [Washington Post]
Spotless giraffe, thought to be only one in world, born at Tennessee zoo. [The Guardian]
We all waited for the bouncing DVD logo to hit the corner of the screen. Was it all a giant waste of time? [Mental Floss]
Vivek Ramaswamy certainly has some ideas. [The Atlantic]
Jonathan Taylor is available should any of these teams want him. [Yahoo Sports]
It's Darkhorse Super Bowl contender SZN and it's all very exciting.
We've all been there. And would not like to go there again.
Hit the Lights — Body Bag