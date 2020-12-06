Roundup: Donald Trump Went Down to Georgia; Ohio State Looked Great; Cookies
By Kyle Koster | Dec 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Dish is losing so many channels ... Donald Trump put the pressure on Georgia governor Brian Kemp ... ESPN New York making moves to compete in mornings ... Matt Gaetz understandably didn't appreciate being called a Putz ... Anthony Fauci sees more substantial restrictions coming in the future .... U.S. government ordered to reinstate protections for 'Dreamers' ... What is Texas' non-Urban Meyer plan ... Health care hero killed ... Baby Chimp Rescue does sound like a good show ... Ohio State looks just fine, thanks ... DeMar DeRozen chased away a home intruder ... Extremely trying and scary times ahead for California ... Kellen Mond once again looked great in Texas A&M win ...
Miley Cyrus will not accuse you of being vain because those songs are about you. [US Weekly]
Issac Oscar will be Solid Snake. [Deadline]
15 delicious facts about cookies. One is not that they are healthy. [Mental Floss]
Dan Le Batard and the twilight of the former, and really, current journalist at ESPN. [The Ringer]
Bo Nix channeled his inner Houdini for a touchdown run.
Urban Meyer continues to be spectacular on television.
Fans do not have the same athleticism as players.
Bishop Allen -- Middle Management