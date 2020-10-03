Roundup: Donald Trump Taken to Walter Reed; RIP Bob Gibson; Lakers Take 2-0 NBA Finals Lead
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 03 2020
Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday ... The world reacts to Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis ... Trump received an experimental coronavirus treatment ... 11 positive COVID-19 cases track back to presidential debate ... A running list of those in Trump's orbit who have tested positive ... September's jobs report was concerning ... Chris Wallace told Fox News viewers to "wear a damn mask" ... Grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor case have been released ... Bob Gibson died at 84 after a battle with cancer ... Harvey Weinstein faces six more sexual assault counts ... "No Time to Die" has been pushed back to 2021 ... Kelly Ripa turned 50 on Friday ... More Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt drama ... The Padres eliminated the Cardinals and set a record in the process ... The Marlins have still never lost a playoff series ... Tyler Herro is now the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game ... The Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals ...
The future of MLB's expanded playoffs is uncertain [The Athletic]
What a reporter saw at the White House on Friday [The Atlantic]
Who's to blame for the Eagles' 0-3 start? [CBS Sports]
What Trump's positive test result means for the campaign [The New Yorker]
Notre Dame's leadership is failing its students [Sports Illustrated]
The 2016 Cubs were a dynasty that never emerged [The Big Lead]
A solid parody:
Jessica Alba was this week's guest on Hot Ones :
Enjoy your Saturdays everybody: