Roundup: Donald Trump's Lawyers Jump Ship; Draymond Green's Roast; Fear the Utah Jazz
By Kyle Koster | Jan 31, 2021, 8:08 AM EST
... South Carolina Republicans censure Tom Rice, who voted to impeach Donald Trump ... Speaking of, two of his attorneys stepped down, further throwing his representation into question ... Mass vaccination cite shut down temporarily when protesters swarm Dodger Stadium ... SOPHIE, transgressive pop star, dead at 34 following sudden accident ... Kellen Mond stars in Senior Bowl, earns MVP honors ... Johnny Depp's idea for Jack Sparrow thankfully never came to fruition ... Intrepid reporters are asking Megan Fox about Machine Gun Kelly rumors ... Drone footage shows the full scope of damage from Big Sur collapse ... India opening up movie theaters to 100 percent capacity ...
The 100 most-anticipated films of 2021. [The Film Stage]
Extremely insightful column announcing the Utah Jazz as championship contenders. [SB Nation]
With every day that passes there's another unsettling piece exploring the full depth of the malicious
Parting with Matthew Stafford is still sweet sorrow, even though he never won anything. [Detroit Free Press]
Connor David remains a live wire, a human highlight dancing.
Draymond Green ended Rodney McGruder.