Roundup: Donald Trump's Legal Team Suffers Setbacks; Joe Biden Takes Georgia; Paulina Gretzky at the Masters
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Donald Trump's legal team keeps suffering setbacks ... U.S. prosecutors tell Bill Barr they see no signs of election fraud ... Georgia has been called for Joe Biden giving him 306 electoral votes ... John Kelly ripped Trump for not allowing presidential transition to begin ... The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as MLB's first female general manager ... The S&P 500 had a very good week ... U.S. COVID-19 cases set another daily record ... Lockdowns are returning as COVID-19 cases surge ... Dozens of Secret Service officers sideline by COVID ... Jon M. Chu could direct a live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie ... Blair Rich is leaving Warner Bros. ... Larsa Pippen has been battling COVID for a week ... Cal and UCLA will play on Sunday after both teams had other games cancelled ... Dustin Johnson is among four tied for Master lead ... Paulina Gretzky continues to support her fiancée at big tournaments ... Bill Belichick got defensive over the Patriots' recent draft results ... Victor Oladipo doesn't seem to know what he wants ...
Conan O'Brien's interview of John C. Reilly was delightful:
A classic edition of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" from Saturday Night Live:
Social Distortion -- "Ball And Chain"