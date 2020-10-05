Roundup: Donald Trump COVID-19 Updates; Heat Top Lakers in Game 3; Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 05 2020
Donald Trump didn't disclose his first positive COVID-19 test ... Trump was given steroid therapy to fight coronavirus ... Trump's physician is drawing scrutiny ... Joe Biden continues to test negative for the virus ... The latest battleground state polls ... New York City is looking to close some neighborhoods seeing coronavirus surges ... Dow futures rose overnight ... Regal Cinemas is suspending operations at all U.S. locations ... Another hurricane could make landfall this week ... CW's "All-American" paused filming after a positive coronavirus test ... Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was killed in Atlanta over the weekend ... Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still dating ... Jimmy Butler single-handedly lifted the Heat over the Lakers ... Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate brawled on Sunday ... Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is likely out several weeks ... Tom Brady dumped five touchdowns on the Chargers ... Denny Hamlin won at Talladega on Sunday ...
