Roundup: Donald and Melania Trump Have Coronavirus; Doc Rivers' New Gig; Nicki Minaj Gives Birth
By Kyle Koster | Oct 02 2020
Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus ... Hope Hicks, who traveled with Donald Trump on Air Force One a few days ago, first tested positive for COVID ... Doc Rivers is the new 76ers coach ... Perfectly sane and normal to be supporting an accused murderer ... Minecraft Steve is a real character ... Nicki Minaj welcomes first child ... 5Dimes reaches $47 million settlement with Justice Department ... Adrian Peterson wants to play until he's 40 ... People's Choice Award nominees announced ... Clayton Kershaw, postseason hero ... Fernando Tatis Jr. went off ...
Former President Jimmy Carter turned 96. A life worth celebrating. [Atlanta Journal-Constitution]
Hey, spin zone here. The coronavirus has been great for dictators. [Yahoo News]
The Secret Service struggled with its own COVID outbreak last month. [New York Times]
Alarming allegations about Kimberly Guilfoyle. [The Cut]
Harry Potter fans get the disappointment of their lives. [Indian Times]
The scariest Halloween movie this year is just going to a movie theater. This looks good, though.
Is it possible to hear Explosions in the Sky and not think about Friday Night Lights?