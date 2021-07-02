The Big Lead

Roundup: Don Cheadle Married; Trump Org Charged With Tax Scheme; Raptors' Jalen Harris Banned From NBA Until 2022

Liam McKeone
Jul 2, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
Don Cheadle and wife Brigid Coulter
Don Cheadle and wife Brigid Coulter / Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Don Cheadle announces he got married to longtime partner Brigid Coulter over lockdown in 2020... NY prosectors charge Trump organization, CEO with tax scheme going back 15 years... Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been banned from the NBA for a year after violation of substance abuse policy... 130 nations agree to support U.S. proposal for global minimum tax on corporations... Trail Blazers will wear crypto ad patches next season... Tucker Carlson reportedly voted for Kanye West and not Donald Trump during 2020 election... Biz Markie is still alive after reports circulated of death on Wednesday... NFL rookie receiver Tamorrion Terry indicted in murder case... Jonathan Taylor Thomas sighting... Florida man sues artist over invisible sculpture that sold for $180,000...

Quality content here.

Silly movies stay silly. I'd watch it.

Glad he passed the test.

Tyler, The Creator -- "Corso"

