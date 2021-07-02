Roundup: Don Cheadle Married; Trump Org Charged With Tax Scheme; Raptors' Jalen Harris Banned From NBA Until 2022
Don Cheadle announces he got married to longtime partner Brigid Coulter over lockdown in 2020... NY prosectors charge Trump organization, CEO with tax scheme going back 15 years... Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been banned from the NBA for a year after violation of substance abuse policy... 130 nations agree to support U.S. proposal for global minimum tax on corporations... Trail Blazers will wear crypto ad patches next season... Tucker Carlson reportedly voted for Kanye West and not Donald Trump during 2020 election... Biz Markie is still alive after reports circulated of death on Wednesday... NFL rookie receiver Tamorrion Terry indicted in murder case... Jonathan Taylor Thomas sighting... Florida man sues artist over invisible sculpture that sold for $180,000...
The gymnastic trials were a celebration of Simone Biles, live sports - and joy [ESPN]
“If I Want Something, I Have To Make It Happen”: Margot Robbie Refuses To Be Put In A Box [Vogue]
Where Are All the Action Heroes? [Ringer]
When Sports Fandom Becomes a Full-Time Job [Fansided]
First Day of College Sports' NIL Era Suggests Endless Possibilities [The Big Lead]
6 Common Misconceptions About Flying [Mental Floss]
Tyler, The Creator -- "Corso"