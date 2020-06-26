Roundup: Devastating Chuck E. Cheese News; Splash Mountain No More; Verizon vs. Facebook
By Kyle Koster | Jun 26 2020
Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy ... Is it time to pull the plug on the PGA Tour ... Verizon pulling ads from Facebook ... Delta will be enforcing a mask policy ... Malcolm Jenkins producing a docuseries ... Another 1.5 million people filed for unemployment ... Pretty rough takedown of Irresistible ... Brooklyn Nine-Nine's pivot ... Most detailed report yet on ESPN Radio shakeup ... George R.R. Martin has pages, but ... Why are we so obsessed with super-tall basketball players ... Australia and New Zealand to host 2023 Women's World Cup ... Alabama football team put out a powerful video ... Will the NBA's return be a respite ... Attorney General Barr has been very busy ... Disney renaming Splash Mountain ... Dixie Chicks now just The Chicks ... Remember Jenna Marbles ... Sammy Hagar is not a noted rule-follower ...
Make no mistake, the pandemic is out of control. [The Atlantic]
Henry Abbott on Bill Simmons. [True Hoop]
How various MLB teams are approaching the difficult process of player development with no minor leagues. [The Athletic]
The Brothers Cuomo act growing a bit tired. [The Hill]
The Eiffel Tower is back.
