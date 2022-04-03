Roundup: DeVante Parker Traded to Patriots; Tony Rock Slams Will Smith; Ben Simmons Wants His Money Back
Dolphins trade DeVante Parker to Patriots ... Tony Rock, brother of Chris, slammed Will Smith for The Slap ... Ben Simmons files grievance against 76ers in an effort to get $20 million of docked salary back ... Lt. Gov. Kounalakis becomes first woman to sign bill into state law in California ... Iga Swiatek downs Naomi Osaka in Miami Open final ... Over 460 acres of sacred land returned to Native tribe in Virginia ... German man took COVID vaccination over 80 times ... Ukrainian parliament signs law offering $1 million rewards to defecting Russian soldiers who hand over a fighter jet or a warship ... Pope considering trip to Kyiv ... Fourth teen arrested in death of good Samaritan struck by train ... U.S. sends home Algerian man held for nearly 20 years at Guantanamo Bay ...
Will always be weird to see Wilt footage in color like this
This looks cool.
Another look at the new Dr. Strange movie.
Denzel Curry -- "John Wayne"