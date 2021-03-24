Roundup: Deshaun Watson Accuser Count Rises; Biden Pushing For Gun Control Reform; NBA Youngboy Arrested
Deshaun Watson now has 14 women filing civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault... His lawyer released a statement claiming Watson was blackmailed... President Biden pushing for gun control reform after shooting in Colorado leaves 10 dead... NBA Youngboy arrested in Los Angeles... North Korea conducts first weapons tests of Biden presidency... Jessica Simpson opens up about Nick Lachey divorce in new book... Volcanic ash shuts down Guatemalan airport... Meghan McCain apologizes for comments that 'aided' Trump's 'anti-Asian rhetoric'... Big changes coming to the Post Office that don't seem super positive... Mike Evans donates $50,000 to storm relief in hometown of Galveston, Texas... Robinhood is reportedly filing to go public, this should be good... Polish writer facing prison for calling president a moron... Saudi official issues death threat against UN investigator looking into the death of Jamal Khashoggi... Studio audience returning to Jimmy Fallon...
