Roundup: Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of All Counts in George Floyd Trial
Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd in the second degree, found guilty on all other charges... Judge upholds ex-cop's sentence in Walter Scott killing... NFL TE Jordan Reed retired due to concussion effects... Three people shot at Long Island grocery store... Daily Mail owner files antitrust lawsuit against Google... Biden administration announces support to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state... Record number of journalists unionized during pandemic... Idriss Deby dead after battle with rebels in Chad... Ted Nugent tests positive for coronavirus after calling pandemic a "scam"... No masks required at UFC 261... Chelsea, Manchester United, others pull out of European Super League... Apple introduces AirTag... Netflix stock low after pandemic boom slows down... Colorado governor signs new gun control measures into law...
They Hacked McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines—and Started a Cold War [Wired]
Mads Mikkelsen Takes Everything and Nothing Seriously [Vulture]
Anthony Edwards Thinks A-Rod and J-Lo Should Get Back Together [GQ]
How Paul W.S. Anderson Broke the Video Game Movie Curse [Ringer]
Lakers Twitter Discovered Possible Catfish After Podcaster Disappeared From Twitter For a Few Hours [The Big Lead]
Why the European Super League never stood a chance [Fansided]
