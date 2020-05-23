Roundup: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich; Trump Calls Houses of Worship Essential; Lori Loughlin Pleads Guilty
By Ryan Phillips | May 23 2020
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich are all over each other on Instagram ... Mike Pompeo's lavish dinners at the state department are drawing scrutiny ... Donald Trump says houses of worship are "essential" and must open immediately ... Joe Biden apologizes for telling radio host, "you ain't black" if you support Donald Trump over him ... A handy guide to what is open in each state this weekend ... A look at how long it could take for a second stimulus check to arrive in your hands ... John Krasinski has sold "Some Good News" to ViacomCBS after a bidding war ... "What We Do In The Shadows" has been renewed for a third season by FX ... Migrant workers are forced to choose between a paycheck and their health ... Nearly every U.S. state had historic levels of unemployment last month ... Frank Gore is looking forward to playing for Adam Gase again ... Kelly Ripa has been quarantining in the Caribbean this whole time ... Lori Loughlin and her husband pleaded guilty on Friday ... Joe Flacco signs with the Jets ... Jon Stewart comedy "Irresistible" will debut on demand ... Pac-Man turned 40 on Friday.
There was an insane police chase in LA on Friday:
The new trailer for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's next film:
The No. 1 song in the world right now: