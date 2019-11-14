Roundup: Demi Lovato Dating Austin Wilson, NFL/NFLPA Discussing 17-Game Season By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 13 2019 Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Demi Lovato dating model Austin Wilson ... "Principal who banned gay books charged with child pornography" ... Disney Plus reached the 10 million subscriber milestone in one day ... "Facebook bug turns on iPhone camera when users scroll through their feed" ... Selena Gomez got a matching tattoo with her best friend Julia Michaels ... Steve-O jammed a needle through his hand ... Apple introduces new 16-inch Macbook Pro with lots of bells and whistles ... Christopher Johnson says that Adam Gase isn't getting fired no matter how bad things get for the Jets this season ... Trey Wingo wants off Golic & Wingo by next football season ... NY Times breakdown of first day of Trump impeachment hearings ... The best cartoons of the early internet.

The NFL and NFLPA are moving closer on a new labor deal that includes a 17-game season [Washington Post]

"Did Rawlings mislead consumers by selling older, ‘commercial’ baseballs as 2019 postseason balls?" [Athletic; subscription required]

Fascinating long read by Reeves Widedeman about where Conde Nast stands now in the magazine publishing business [NY Mag]

Actually, eating turkey doesn't make you tired [Mental Floss]

Tom Verducci says MLB needs to take quick action in Astros cheating scandal [SI.com]

Woj and SAS discuss the Knicks coaching and management situation

Walter McCarty on the Dan Patrick Show after Evansville beat Kentucky

Nirvana at Reading Festival in 1992 -- full concert